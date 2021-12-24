Connect. Shop. Support Local.
More troopers to be out on the roads this holiday weekend

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As you head out on the road for the holidays, don’t forget! The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s holiday enforcement period is in full swing.

Increased troopers are out on the roadways as people head out of town to get to their holiday destinations.

MHP wants to remind drivers to exercise extreme caution when on the road.

They are urging drivers look out for things like objects in the road, slow moving cars in front of you, and large vehicles such as semi-trucks which can lead to possibly deadly situations.

The enforcement period will last until midnight on Sunday, the day after Christmas.

