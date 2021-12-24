Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has pleaded guilty to the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Vandel Jim, 53, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation stabbed the victim with a knife which resulted in his death.

A federal grand jury in January of 2017 indicted Jim on the charge of murder in the second degree.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21, 2022. Jim faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Calvin Williams
Man charged with shooting wife, sister in Yazoo City

Latest News

Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending
Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending
Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending
Tips to avoid debt from holiday spending
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (12-23-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (12-23-21)
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version