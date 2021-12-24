First Alert Forecast: Spring Break warmth for Christmas holiday weekend

CHRISTMAS EVE: A milder start Friday will give way to a warmer finish through the afternoon hours – highs will quickly run up into the middle to upper 70s, about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. This will be along with an aggressive southwest flow – gusting 25-35 mph. Santa’s ride through Mississippi will be warm and breezy Friday night – lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few patches of fog possible early this morning - otherwise, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with warm southerly breezes to push highs to the middle to upper 70s. Gusts could top 25-40 mph this afternoon. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/VAE54bZSl2 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 24, 2021

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Morning warmth will stick around through Christmas Day amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s – near record territory. Winds will remain aggressive through the day, with gusts running 20-30 mph. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, though the vast majority of locations and hours will be completely dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll slip down a few degrees to the middle to upper 70s Sunday and into early next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the last week of 2021, though scattered showers, storm chances return at times through mid-late week amid the warm air still holding over the area as the pattern trends muddier. A front looks poised to move through the area just after the new year to usher temperatures back to near normal for early January.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.