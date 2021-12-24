First Alert Forecast: Christmas Eve is here and upper 70s for Highs is the forecast with beautiful skies! Christmas Day also looking nice, but warmer!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
No rain in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but we are going to experience some much warmer weather out there. Upper 70s for Christmas Eve. Low 80s for Christmas Day.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Merry Christmas Eve!

Today will be beautiful for us, as we sit a bit warmer today than we saw yesterday. Highs in the upper 70s for Christmas Eve and Lows in the low 60s. No rain in sight for us! On Christmas Day, we continue with warmer temperatures with 60s for Highs move into our area. Lows on Christmas Day sit at low 60s. Sunday, the upper 70s for our Highs and low 60s for our Lows. It will be nice on Sunday with some high clouds moving in.

Monday through Thursday, we continue with our warmer trend as Highs stay in the upper 70s and Lows in the low 60s. We do see the potential for rain returning on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday, our rain chances increase to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

