Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

