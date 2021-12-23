WLBT’s things to know 12/23/21: Remains of Felicia Cox confirmed | Equal Pay Miss. nudges legislature | Bike giveaway a success | Lumumba experiencing ‘mild’ COVID symptoms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox

The remains of a woman found in Pontotoc County earlier this month have been confirmed as those of Felicia Cox. District Attorney John Weddle says a DNA match was made to compare samples from the remains and Cox’s daughter. Autopsy results are expected within two weeks, but her remains were found on December 12th. Former brother-in-law and death row inmate David Cox revealed the location of her body in a letter mailed following his execution last month. The remains were found on his former property west of Pontotoc.

2. Coalition pushing for equal pay law to be considered by Mississippi legislature in upcoming session

The city of Jackson is joining a coalition of activists groups in calling on the Mississippi Legislature to pass an equal pay law for women. A copy of the open letter was posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday. The letter is calling on lawmakers to approve an equal pay protection law to help make working women in the state more economically secure. “Without equal pay protection, the women of our state face persistent poverty and live under perpetual financial trauma,” the letter states. “Without support, women are forced to balance the duress they face in unprotected jobs with the need to provide for the basic needs of a family, including childcare, housing, healthcare, and transportation.” See the full letter here.

3. Hinds County Sheriff’s Department bike giveaway spreads cheer and builds bonds

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is filling the Christmas wish of children, and no list is complete without a bicycle. The law enforcement agency’s bike giveaway hopes to put smiles on the faces of boys and girls while building bonds in the community. “My son talks about police, but he talks about them with a smile,” said Rosalyn Lavine. Three-year-old Jackson’s smile is brighter after receiving a brand new bike for Christmas during the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department’s bike giveaway. She was among the excited parents at Cade Chapel M.B. Church getting bikes provided by Gray-Daniels Ford of Brandon.

4. State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is increasing enforcement and patrols on state and federal roadways to promote travel safety this Christmas. The 2021 Christmas holiday travel enforcement period begins on Thursday, December 23 at 6 a.m. and ends Sunday, December 26, at midnight. During the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period, MHP investigated 201 crashes with four fatalities and made 130 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. “As the Holiday approaches, we want to encourage everyone to think of others as they travel,” Colonel Randy Ginn said. “Using seatbelts, ignoring cellphones, and obeying speed limits will help to make it a safe holiday season for all of us.”

5. ‘Not the Christmas we imagined’: Lumumba experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms after positive COVID test

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is revealing more information about testing positive for the coronavirus. Lumumba says he tested positive for COVID-19 on the PCR test after a positive at-home test earlier this week.

