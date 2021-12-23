Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frost is possible overnight and in the morning with lows in the middle 30s. Sunny skies will return Thursday through Sunday with daily highs in the 60s Thursday, 70s Friday and near 80 Saturday, which would tie the record for that date. Overnight lows will moderate through that time. High pressure is building across our area and will keep any kind of rough or severe weather away for the duration of this week and likely the first half of next week at least. Next week will give us highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers. Winds will be northeast tonight at 5mph and shift around from the southeast at 10mph Thursday. Average high this time of year is 58 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:01pm.

