Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frost is possible overnight and in the morning with lows in the middle 30s.  Sunny skies will return Thursday through Sunday with daily highs in the 60s Thursday, 70s Friday and near 80 Saturday, which would tie the record for that date.  Overnight lows will moderate through that time.  High pressure is building across our area and will keep any kind of rough or severe weather away for the duration of this week and likely the first half of next week at least.  Next week will give us highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers.  Winds will be northeast tonight at 5mph and shift around from the southeast at 10mph Thursday.  Average high this time of year is 58 and the average low is 38.  Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:01pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Seasonable and sunny this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures expected today before turning warmer by Christmas
Another Toasty Christmas Looks To Be Possible For 2021
First Alert Forecast: Winter Break to yield Spring Break vibes by Christmas
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences through Christmas holiday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast