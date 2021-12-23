Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WATCH: Holiday greetings from 7 Mississippi service members

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have received holiday greetings from seven service members from Mississippi.

  • U.S. Army Major Albert Spille, from Jackson, Mississippi, sends greetings from Germany
  • Lt. Teresa Meadows, from Long Beach, Mississippi, shares holiday greetings from aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Gulf of Oman
  • Tech. Sgt. Malcolm Bentley, from Columbus, Mississippi, sends wishes from Ali al Salem Air Base, Kuwait
  • Col. Brian Neese, from Biloxi, Mississippi, sends holiday greetings from the United Arab Emirates
  • Staff Sgt. Kimberly Smith, from Magee, Mississippi, sends greetings from the United Arab Emirates
  • Captain Teresa Allen, Brigade Personnel officer, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade from Columbus, Mississippi, sends holiday wishes from Germany
  • U.S. Army Captain Nathan Pfeiffer, from Carriere, Mississippi, sends holiday greetings from Camp Humphreys, South Korea

WLBT would like to wish all servicemen and women a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

