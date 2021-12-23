Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’