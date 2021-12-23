Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Texas man gets 190 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth in Mississippi

Texas man gets 190 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth in Mississippi
Texas man gets 190 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth in Mississippi(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man has been sentenced to 190 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from November 2014 through March of 2018, Jerome Miller, Jr., 42, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi.

The case was the result of an investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife,” which targeted illegal meth distribute in central Mississippi.

Miller pled guilty on June 4, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

