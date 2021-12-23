Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars

FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into a report that Tesla vehicles allow people to play video games on a center touch screen while they are driving.(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked while vehicles are in motion.

The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into driver distraction from Tesla’s video games. An agency spokeswoman says in a statement Thursday that the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla.

The statement says NHTSA regularly talks with all automakers about infotainment screens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Calvin Williams
Man charged with shooting wife, sister in Yazoo City

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
City Engineer Charles Williams inspects the Curtis plant's membrane filtration unit.
City moves forward on plans to repair Curtis, Fewell water treatment plants
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
As millions of Americans take to the skies this holiday, the rapid spread of omicron variant...
Holidays during COVID wave: traveling, treatment and tests
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd