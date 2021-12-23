Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The surge in cases is now causing one Coast casino to re-implement a mask mandate for staff.

All casino workers are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl, according to Scarlet Pearl’s General Manager.

The casino has also told its 72 managers they must get a booster shot by January 15.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

