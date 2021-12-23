Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees

Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees (Photo source: WLOX)
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The surge in cases is now causing one Coast casino to re-implement a mask mandate for staff.

All casino workers are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl, according to Scarlet Pearl’s General Manager.

The casino has also told its 72 managers they must get a booster shot by January 15.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child

Latest News

Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads
Despite concerns, the TSA estimates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3rd.
Some cancel holiday travel plans amid omicron spread