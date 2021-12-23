Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Salvation Army expects to hit Kettle campaign fundraising goal

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign ends at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and officials with the group are hoping to meet or exceed their annual collection goal.

“We had a very loose goal of about $300,000. That’s kind of what our basic goal was,” said Tina Richardson, community relations coordinator for the Jackson Corps. “By the time we finish counting the kettles, we’ll be there.”

Funds will be used to fund Salvation Army programs throughout the rest of the fiscal year.

Last year, the proceeds from the Kettle campaign allowed the Salvation Army to assist some 20,131 people, serve 25,645 meals, provide shelter to 9,897 people and buy groceries for another 7,226.

“One hundred percent of the donations stay right here in the local area,” Richardson said.

Kettles are manned by volunteers, workers, and individuals staying at Salvation Army shelters.

“We had hundreds of volunteers and over 70 workers. It’s a combination of volunteers and workers,” she said. “I do know that we had over 40 locations we were doing bell-ringing at.”

Richardson said Salvation Army has been blessed this year through the efforts of individual and corporate donors, as well as volunteers.

“We had over 100 volunteers come out on Thanksgiving Day and help us prepare and deliver (more than) 1,500 meals. And then for our Angel Tree distribution day, we had almost 100 volunteers help out with that.”

More than 1,100 kids will have gifts this Christmas thanks to the Angel Tree program.

“The community has just been amazing, and also the corporations, with their donations, their gifts, and their volunteering.”

