Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox

Felicia Cox
Felicia Cox(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The remains of a woman found in Pontotoc County earlier this month have been confirmed as those of Felicia Cox.

District Attorney John Weddle says a DNA match was made to compare samples from the remains and Cox’s daughter.

Autopsy results are expected within two weeks, but her remains were found on December 12th.

Former brother-in-law and death row inmate David Cox revealed the location of her body in a letter mailed following his execution last month.

The remains were found on his former property west of Pontotoc.

According to the district attorney, David Cox admitted to killing Felecia Cox, who had not been seen since 2007.

The state executed David Cox for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child

Latest News

MHP
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Dec. 23, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Dec. 23, 2021) - clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through Christmas holiday weekend