‘Not the Christmas we imagined’: Lumumba experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms after positive COVID test(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is revealing more information about testing positive for the coronavirus.

Lumumba says he tested positive for COVID-19 on the PCR test after a positive at-home test earlier this week.

He continues to recover in quarantine at home. Lumumba plans to get tested periodically in the days ahead.

He expects to return to work soon. The city says that he continues to be involved in all important city business by phone.

The mayor also adding, in part, “We ask, as we always have, that residents do as much as they can to stay safe. You can still contract the virus despite your best intentions. It’s essential to make sure your chance of serious illness is as low as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

