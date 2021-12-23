Mississippi man charged with murder in shooting at Jackson, Mo. motel

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday morning, December 22.

Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, from Oxford, Mississippi, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Clifton Darnell Smith, Jr, 26, is accused of shooting and killing one person and critically injuring another at a Jackson, Mo. motel. (Jackson Police Department)

According to Jackson police, they received a call about multiple shots fired at Town House Inn on East Jackson Blvd. around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting at Town House Inn in Jackson on Wednesday morning, December 22. (Source: KFVS) (KFVS)

According to police, the suspect, identified as Smith, was seen on the upper balcony of the motel with a .40 caliber pistol.

Investigators say surveillance video at the motel showed Smith going in and out of other rooms in the minutes before the shooting.

They said Smith first threatened the men inside one of the rooms near his before entering the victims’ room and opening fire, killing one of the occupants and critically injuring the other.

According to Jackson police, Smith left that room and began shooting into other occupied rooms from outside, and through windows, before being taken into custody.

Officers also reported finding methamphetamine in Smith’s motel room.

It’s not clear how or if Smith knew his victims.

