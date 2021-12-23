Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man charged with shooting wife, sister in Yazoo City

Calvin Williams
Calvin Williams(Yazoo County)
By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The three people who were wounded in a shooting in Yazoo City on Tuesday have been identified.

Police identified Calvin Williams as the suspect. They say Williams suffered lacerations to his forearm, possibly from shattered glass.

The two victims in the hospital are Hattie Williams, his estranged wife, and Glenda Scott, his sister.

The shooting happened at Calvin Williams’ home on Barnwell Street just after noon.

Hattie Williams ran to a neighbors house after the shooting to call for help. Scott ran across the street where she collapsed.

Scott was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital.

Hattie Williams remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Calvin Williams has been released from the hospital, and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.



