Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, L.a (WVUE) - State police have arrested a man previously convicted of human trafficking on similar charges.

Rutledge Deas, 31, was arrested in December of 2021 after a second investigation uncovered new text messages he sent offering payment to victims to change his diapers, LSP says.

Deas allegedly attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him and treat him like a child while he posed as a young man with special needs.

A year ago, Deas pleaded guilty to doing similar things and was placed on probation.

Deas faces an additional count of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec. 23.

Detectives say more victims are possible. Anyone with information is urged to call 504-310-7000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
Man arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s in Flowood
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Calvin Williams
Man charged with shooting wife, sister in Yazoo City

Latest News

Texas man gets 190 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth in Mississippi
Texas man gets 190 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth in Mississippi
WLBT at 4p
Salvation Army expects to hit Kettle campaign fundraising goal
City Engineer Charles Williams inspects the Curtis plant's membrane filtration unit.
City moves forward on plans to repair Curtis, Fewell water treatment plants