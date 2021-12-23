Hinds County Sheriff’s Department bike giveaway spreads cheer and builds bonds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is filling the Christmas wish of children, and no list is complete without a bicycle.

The law enforcement agency’s bike giveaway hopes to put smiles of the faces of boys and girls, while building bonds in the community.

“My son talks about police, but he talks about them with a smile,” said Rosalyn Lavine.

Three-year-old Jackson’s smile is brighter after receiving a brand new bike for Christmas during the Hinds County Sheriff’s Departments bike giveaway. She was among the excited parents at Cade Chapel M.B. Church getting bikes provided by Gray Daniels Ford of Brandon.

With violence raging in the city, Lavine is grateful law enforcement is making a positive impression on the youth.

“Honestly, it’s really scary these times, but seeing that they’re trying and reaching out that makes me smile,” said Lavine. “I do stay in Jackson. It makes me want to continue to stay in Jackson.”

“You’re reaching the children at a very young age,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The new sheriff is hosting his first bike giveaway. It’s a part of his community policing plan involving residents, churches, law enforcement and stakeholders.

Jones said he plans to continue youth outreach to help them avoid a life of crime and violence.

“You go into the communities and you reach children. You give them a story to share or to be able to tell as they progress through life,” said Jones. “These are some things that they will never forget.”

Kimberly Jackson is glad they’re here for her three-year-old Dreston.

“It kinda reassures them that all police are not bad and you can talk to them when things are wrong,” said Jackson. “So by them coming out and doing that, that’s a big thing. It’s building a relationship for the community.”

Forty bicycles were donated to children in the Virden Addition Community.

