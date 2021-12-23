Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First responder killed in Angelina County ambulance wreck

The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.
The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.(Andrew Day)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A first responder driving an ambulance was killed in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday.

Joshua Zaborowski, 30, of Dayton, died at the scene around 1:20 a.m. The wreck occurred on U.S. 69, two miles south of Lufkin.

According to the DPS report, Zaborowski was driving a 2012 Ford ambulance north on U.S. 69 and, for an unknown reason, drove into the southbound lane and struck a 2001 Chevy SUV in the front left portion. The ambulance then continued driving south for a short distance before it traveled off the road and overturned.

Daniel Gillespie, the chief operating officer for Allegiance, said Zaborowski and another person were taking a patient from a home in Jasper County to Lufkin.

A passenger with Zaborowski was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment. A patient onboard the ambulance was also taken to a Lufkin hospital.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to a Lufkin hospital.

Gillespie said Zaborowski was an EMT.

The cause of the lane change is unknown, and police are still investigating, Gillespie said.

The Allegiance CEO said the incident will not have any impact on the changeover that is scheduled to start on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

