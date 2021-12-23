First Alert Forecast: warming trend through Christmas holiday weekend

THURSDAY: Another cold start to your day across central and southwest Mississippi – giving way to a seasonably warm afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 60s. High pressure overhead will keep sunshine the predominant feature in the skies. As the high shifts farther east, flow off the Gulf of Mexico will trend lows warmer – in the 40s and 50s.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: A milder start Friday will give way to a warmer finish through the afternoon hours – highs will quickly run up into the middle to upper 70s, about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. This will be along with an aggressive southwest flow – gusting 25-35 mph. Santa’s ride through Mississippi will be warm and breezy Friday night – lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll remain breezy for Christmas Day amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s – near record territory.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll slip down a few degrees to the middle to upper 70s Sunday and into early next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the last week of 2021, though scattered showers, storm chances return at times through mid-late week amid the warm air still holding over the area.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.