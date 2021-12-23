First Alert Forecast: Last seasonal day for us and then the HEAT turns back up. We are looking at 80s for Christmas Day!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Advertisement

By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Thursday started rather cold this morning with frost on the ground. Now we are in the upper 50s and low 60s for the temperatures. Today will be a clear and nice day for us, with temperatures rising to the upper 60s and Lows in the low 50s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! It’s warmer for us than we probably want it to be in December. Highs in the upper 70s for Christmas Eve and 80s for the High on Christmas day. No rain chances of rain either day.

Sunday after Christmas, Highs continue in the upper 70s and Lows in the upper 50s. Monday through Wednesday, we continue with our warmer trend as Highs stay in the upper 70s and Lows in the low 60s. We do see the potential for rain returning on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

