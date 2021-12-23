Families receive food boxes from Hinds Co. Youth Court, Child Protection Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 50 families will have more to eat this Christmas thanks to an effort by the Hinds County Youth Court and the Department of Child Protection Services.

Wednesday, the court and CPS social workers provided holiday meal assistance for families who have children under the court’s supervision.

Providing the food is part of the court’s effort “to make sure that people know there are people who care about them,” said John Knight, Youth court peer counselor and truancy director. “Too many times when we see people down, we leave them down. We are all worthy of second chances.”

The food boxes were just one of the ways the youth court and CPS volunteers helped families this holiday season.

Earlier this week, CPS workers delivered Christmas gifts to 291 children in foster care and 75 children who have returned to their own homes but remain under the court’s and CPS’ supervision.

The gifts were provided through sponsorships, as well as the social workers. The Community Foundation of Mississippi donated 100 boxes of groceries. Each 19-pound box included pancake mix, canned chicken, vegetables, fruit, pasta meals and milk.

“We appreciate the community partnerships we have established to help bridge the gap and meet the needs of our families, especially during stressful times, such as the holiday season,” Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks said. “We are committed to working as a system to help assist in the stabilization of vulnerable families in Hinds County.”

