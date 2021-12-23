City moves forward on plans to repair Curtis, Fewell water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has brought on a consultant to help bring its water treatment plants into compliance with state health requirements and a federal emergency order.

Tuesday, the county approved hiring Cornerstone Engineering LLC to oversee rehab projects at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants and along the city’s water distribution system.

The contract is for $2,983,300.

The firm will design projects to be funded with a roughly $27.9 million state revolving fund loan the city took out to address problems at the plants.

Jackson issued the loan earlier this year and received notice of approval in September or October, City Engineer Charles Williams said.

“They’ve already submitted plans to the Health Department for review. We hope by January or February we’ll be able to advertise for some of those projects,” he said.

Projects include upgrading the filters on the conventional side of the O.B. Curtis plant, rehabbing the intake structure at Curtis and making some repairs along the water distribution system.

The distribution system includes the pipes that carry drinking water to homes and businesses.

Work is required as part of the city’s 2021 agreed order with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The council authorized the mayor to execute the agreed order in June. The city will have to spend between $150 and $170 million to comply with it, Williams said previously.

Jackson is already moving forward on a project to replace and repair parts of the membrane filter system at the Curtis Plant.

Also on Tuesday, the council approved a change order for a contract with Hemphill Construction, increasing the total cost from $1,618,000 to $1,796,891.72.

The initial contract was to replace membrane train No. 5.

The train is essentially a large filter that cleans the raw water brought into the plant before chemicals are added.

“The vendor, Suez, will be back here in January to install the train, and they noticed that additional work needs to be done on trains 3 and 4,” Williams said.

Suez is the company that is providing the filter. Hemphill is installing it.

“Suez made a recommendation and submitted an estimate to the city and advised us to get that done while they are here,” he added. “We’re going to move forward with that and will have all that work completed in January.”

Once the work is done, all membrane filters at Curtis will be functioning at full capacity, he said.

Meanwhile, by April, Williams said a new enclosure should be completed that will help protect Cutris’ membrane filters from the elements.

The news comes about nine months after the city experienced a severe water crisis after two rounds of winter storms crippled production at Jackson’s two treatment plants.

Some customers were without running water for weeks as the city struggled to get the plant back up to full operations and rebuild pressure in the distribution system and water tanks.

“If we have another winter event and our plant is operating at a very efficient level and everything is working correctly, our downtime would be a lot less,” Williams said. “If we did encounter cold temperatures for a few days and we lost capacity, once the weather warmed up, we would be able to get the plant back up.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.