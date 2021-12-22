WLBT’s things to know 12/22/21: Deputy-involved shooting in Rankin Co. | Doctors discuss dominant omicron variant | Hinds Co. taxpayers ‘sick of bickering’ among supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

We’re getting an updated check on what’s happening with COVID and the omicron variant here in Mississippi. I checked in with doctors at a few hospitals to find out what they’ve noticed so far. Nationally, omicron quickly became the predominant COVID variant, accounting for 73% of new infections last week. But Mississippi is only reporting two confirmed cases of omicron. What gives? Well, remember that sequencing isn’t done on every testing sample. “I think that you know, when you see two cases in a screening situation, they’re probably 100 cases in the community,” explained Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Health Care Medical Director for Infectious Disease. “And that probably gives us about a week or two until it’s really taking over large numbers.” Dr. Steve Threlkeld says the jury’s still out about how severe omicron will be. “People need to also remember the calculus that if you have something that’s three times as contagious, but only half as deadly, guess what, that still doesn’t work out?” said Threlkeld. “Well, it’s still more hospitalizations than the predecessor.”

2. Rep. Bennie Thompson and others send letters to airlines urging mandatory self-defense training for crews

Committee on Homeland Security Chair Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and other federal officials sent letters to four major airlines urging them to require their crew members to take self-defense training. This comes at a time when the Federal Aviation Administration is seeing an increase in the number of unruly airline passengers, but Thompson hopes to prevent these types of dangerous incidents. “Though we all hope most flight crew members will never have to employ the skills they learn in this course, the disturbing increase and intensity of disruptive incidents aboard planes have accentuated the need for such training,” the letters read. Right now, flight attendants and other flight crew members who want to attend the training must find time outside of work hours and pay for their travel and lodging, but the letters request the airlines to cover those expenses and provide paid time for employees to participate in the program.

One person was killed Tuesday after a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Robinhood community near the intersection of Lynell Drive and Bill Banks Street. According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, both of the deputies involved in the shooting are “fine physically, shook up mentally about what happened...” The police call, said Bailey, came in as a drug overdose. Two deputies then responded to the call. When deputies arrived at the scene they found 42-year-old Robert Rushton of Brandon in his vehicle while it was stuck in the mud. Authorities say they gave the suspect commands to exit the vehicle. According to officials, once the suspect exited, he displayed two knives, one in each hand. Officials say deputies then instructed the suspect to drop the knives as the suspect approached them. Authorities say the suspect continued to approach the deputies. “It went from zero to sixty, and the deputies had to use deadly force to protect themselves,” Bailey stated.

Hinds County residents say they are growing tired of the antics and unprofessionalism of supervisors. Monday’s meeting of the Hinds county board of supervisors erupted into chaos after continuous yelling throughout the session. Reaction from voters ranges from embarrassment to disgust. “It’s very disturbing. It does not reflect well for what Hinds county could be,” said Irish Patrick Williams. The twenty-seven year Hinds county resident was taken aback by the images she saw during Monday’s Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting. From David Archie’s yelling to Credell Calhoun’s chair pushing, residents like Williams say enough is enough. “We’re sick of it,” said Patrick. “We’re sick of the disruptions of the meetings and the not being able to handle county business, and that is what the taxpayers are paying for. We’re paying for them to handle county business.” Voters say the antics aren’t examples of good leadership.

