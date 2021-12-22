Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possessing child porn

‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn
‘A very disturbing case’: Adams Co. man charged with 1,089 counts of possession of child porn(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An Adams County man has been charged with over 1,000 counts of possessing child pornography.

An arrest warrant for Tyler Anthony Keith, 29, was obtained Tuesday by deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says the investigation into this case has been going on for around two weeks.

According to a press release Wednesday, this was a “very disturbing case” and the sheriff expects more charges to be filed.

“Sheriff Patten said that he is proud of his investigators because these cases are not easy to work, but these predators need to be removed [from] society...” the press release read.

Keith is currently incarcerated in Galveston, Texas on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Adams County to face the charges.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Road cones
Engineering firm chosen for Terry Road repaving project
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash