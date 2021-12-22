Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter officially began this morning.  This is known as the darkest day of the year, but more daylight gets added to the picture tomorrow and continues.  Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 38.  Record heat may return for Christmas.  While lows tonight and Wednesday morning will be close to freezing with frost likely, warmer and sunny weather is heading our way.  Expect highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine, and 70s Christmas Eve and Day.  The record high on Christmas Day is 80.  Warm weather will continue this weekend and next week with only a slight chance for showers this weekend and next week, but no severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.  Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5pm.

