Residents are fed up with bickering and interruptions during Hinds County Board of Supervisors meetings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds county residents say they are growing tired of the antics and unprofessionalism of supervisors. Monday’s meeting of the Hinds county board of supervisors erupted into chaos after continuous yelling throughout the session. Reaction from voters ranges from embarrassment to disgust.

“It’s very disturbing. It does not reflect well for what Hinds county could be,” said Irish Patrick Williams.

The twenty-seven year Hinds county resident was taken aback by the images she saw during Monday’s Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting. From David Archie’s yelling to Credell Calhoun’s chair pushing, residents like Williams say enough is enough.

“We’re sick of it,” said Patrick. “We’re sick of the disruptions of the meetings and the not being able to handle county business, and that is what the taxpayers are paying for. We’re paying for them to handle county business.”

Voters say the antics aren’t examples of good leadership.

“I was just really in shock,” said Hinds County resident Clora McCelllis. “I knew a lot of things have been going on, but to me, it was just ridiculous and was so immature. I think they need to (get) themselves together, act like adults”.

“The guys need to get together,” said 61-year resident Robert Lampton. “Get a mediator, somebody in the room when they talk and keep them at a board meeting level of keeping your emotions to yourself and just speak what you feel and what needs to be done in your district in the county.”

“Better conduct, more civility, more intelligence on the part of our leaders,” said Alvin F. Stamps whose lived in the county for nearly 70 years. “These guys are supposed to be our leaders. I didn’t see anything I could follow there yesterday”.

Voters say they are concerned about what’s behind the constant discourse.

“They need to get it together or what we as citizens got to do is make our displeasure known at the next election,” added Patrick Williams.

