Rankin County leaders hold reception honoring Senator Wicker

By Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The work being done by one senator in Washington is being recognized in Rankin County.

Tuesday, the board of supervisors honored Sen. Roger Wicker for his role in helping pass the infrastructure bill.

As you may recall, President Joe Biden signed the one trillion dollar bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law back in November.

Under the bill, the Magnolia State will receive money to fix things like its aging roads and bridges, water and pipelines, and high-speed internet- just to name a few.

Wicker voted in favor of the bill, calling it a “game changer” for the entire state.

“This is just the bill that we need in Mississippi,” he said. “We have growing counties like Rankin, where the population is growing quicker than the roads and bridges. This will help a lot.”

“When we have really good roads and bridges, both people and commerce and transportation generally can move about freely unimpeded, people usually want to live in those communities.”

Along with talking about the impact the infrastructure bill will have on the state, Wicker spoke about the Build Back Better plan.

He said he’s against that bill, saying it would have been a huge tax increase on the American economy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

