Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS

Money
Money
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 1,500 families in Mississippi with children who qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive an extra deposit for the holidays.

Mississippi Department of Human Services made the announcement Wednesday.

More than 1,500 low-income households will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance.

You do not have to apply for the benefits.

MDHS says each eligible recipient will receive a letter informing them of the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) payment.

The individuals receiving the funds are Mississippi residents and active TANF recipients.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide more cash assistance to needy Mississippi families,” said Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs, and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

The funds are possible through a $4.7 million appropriation called PEAF authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

MDHS began distributing the benefits on December 17, 2021, to recipients’ accounts via their Way2Go card.

If a family receives notice of PEAF eligibility but does not receive payment via their Way2Go card, you are asked to call your local county office.

