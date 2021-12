RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man has been arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.

According to police Christopher Sanchez, 40, was for shoplifting merchandise totaling over $1,000 from Lowe’s in Flowood.

Sanchez is being housed at the Rankin County jail with a bond amount of $50,000.

