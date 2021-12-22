Local gospel artist spreads God’s love to the homeless for the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tis’ the season to give, give, give- and that’s just what Matthew Donaldson is doing this holiday season.

He is showing God’s love by surprising the homeless with Christmas gifts and he hopes to encourage others to do the same.

Gospel recording artist and praise and worship leader, Donaldson is known for ministering the word of God through song every Sunday at Jackson Revival Center.

This holiday season, he is extending his ministry beyond the four walls of the church to help give gifts to the homeless in the metro.

”I was driving downtown and saw so many nice people just, like, laying out on the sidewalk and this is how this was birthed,” he explained.

Tuesday, he spent the morning packing Ziplock Bags with chips, candy, face covering, water, hand warmers, and hand sanitizer to pass out to the needy. He also put money inside to add to the bag of blessings.

“I have been saving up fives and one’s for a rainy day. So, I figured this was that rainy day.”

After packing the bags, Donaldson headed to downtown Jackson to surprise the homeless. The first two men he surprised were overjoyed after receiving the early Christmas presents from a stranger.

”I thank God. I thank God for these people,” one man said. The gift giving continued.

Donaldson then surprised Harvey Thompson. He says he is celebrating a birthday this week and didn’t think he would receive anything this year.

”I feel good because a lot of people don’t think about anybody but themselves. So, it is a blessing in disguise to have people who care about other people.”

Donaldson also prayed for everyone he gave a gift to. His mission of helping the homeless has also inspired his friends, family, and church members to financially support and join him in the effort.

Donaldson also donates blankets, shoes, and clothes to the homeless throughout the holiday season. If you would like to help this gospel singer continue his mission of giving, here is his website.

