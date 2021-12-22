Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking

According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who ran as a candidate for a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2020 pleaded guilty to cyberstalking on Wednesday.

According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty plea for a charge of cyberstalking.

Morgan was arrested on Aug. 31, 2020, by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and charged with cyberstalking. Two days later, a judge set his bond at $30,000, and he bonded out.

Morgan was a candidate in a special election to fill the District 87 seat in the state’s house of representatives.

According to Mississippi law, anyone convicted of a felony, bribery, perjury or other crime punishable by a minimum of one year in prison cannot run for elected office.

The court sentenced Morgan to five years of supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and to pay a $1,000 fine.

He was also ordered to pay a $100 assessment to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Program and the costs of the court in this case.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

