First Alert Forecast: Winter Break to yield Spring Break vibes by Christmas

WEDNESDAY: A chilly, frosty start to your Wednesday – amid sunshine, will give way to a seasonable afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll remain mostly clear overnight with lows falling back into the 30s yet again - yielding another frosty start.

THURSDAY: Another cold start to your day across central and southwest Mississippi – giving way to a seasonably warm afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 60s. High pressure overhead will keep sunshine the predominant feature in the skies. As the high shifts farther east, flow off the Gulf of Mexico will trend lows warmer – in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stout upper ridge over the southeast will keep the weather fairly quiet, yet warm, heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Christmas Eve will feature highs in the middle 70s with a breezy flow from the southwest – gusting 25-35 mph at times. The continued southerly flow and an approaching front from the north Saturday will help to push highs near record territory – in the upper 70s to around 80 for Christmas Day. Behind the front, we’ll slip a few degrees to the middle to upper 70s Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers, storm chances return at times through mid-late week amid the warm air still holding over the area.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

