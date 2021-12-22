First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures expected today before turning warmer by Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beautiful weather will be around with us all day long! Temperatures into the afternoon hours today will be fairly close to average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny skies will persist throughout our Wednesday and will stay clear going into tonight. Another cold and potentially frosty night is ahead of us with overnight lows falling to the middle 30s.

Temperatures on Thursday will be slightly warmer as winds begin to shift back out of the south and east. We are expecting highs to reach the middle 60s across majority of the area under mainly sunny skies. Tomorrow will likely be the last day in the 60s before 70s return for the rest of the forecast.

Much warmer and milder weather will return by Christmas Eve and will stick around into the Christmas weekend with upper-level ridging building in. Christmas Eve’s forecast will feature breezy/gusty conditions with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s. Close to record breaking highs will be possible on Christmas Day with temperatures close to 80 degrees. There have been some indications of a weakening front nearing the area into Sunday, but it won’t do much to our weather. Well above average temperatures in the 70s look to continue going forward into next week before the opportunity for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms return by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.