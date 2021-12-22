Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures expected today before turning warmer by Christmas

Seasonable and sunny this afternoon
Seasonable and sunny this afternoon(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beautiful weather will be around with us all day long! Temperatures into the afternoon hours today will be fairly close to average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny skies will persist throughout our Wednesday and will stay clear going into tonight. Another cold and potentially frosty night is ahead of us with overnight lows falling to the middle 30s.

Temperatures on Thursday will be slightly warmer as winds begin to shift back out of the south and east. We are expecting highs to reach the middle 60s across majority of the area under mainly sunny skies. Tomorrow will likely be the last day in the 60s before 70s return for the rest of the forecast.

Much warmer and milder weather will return by Christmas Eve and will stick around into the Christmas weekend with upper-level ridging building in. Christmas Eve’s forecast will feature breezy/gusty conditions with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s. Close to record breaking highs will be possible on Christmas Day with temperatures close to 80 degrees. There have been some indications of a weakening front nearing the area into Sunday, but it won’t do much to our weather. Well above average temperatures in the 70s look to continue going forward into next week before the opportunity for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms return by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
‘It went from 0 to 60′: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Another Toasty Christmas Looks To Be Possible For 2021
First Alert Forecast: Winter Break to yield Spring Break vibes by Christmas
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences through Christmas holiday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Warming Trend Ahead Takes Highs Toward The Middle To Upper 70s by Christmas Eve, Day Ahead
First Alert Forecast: sun breaks late Tuesday; warming trend ahead