Engineering firm chosen for Terry Road repaving project

Road cones
Road cones(Pexels.com)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes could soon be coming to motorists who drive Terry Road.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved hiring Southern Consultants to provide construction engineering and inspection services for the repaving project.

The contract is for approximately $357,000 and will be paid for either with city dollars or grant funds.

The firm will help oversee and inspect the project, which will include milling and overlaying Terry Road between I-20 and McDowell Road and making sidewalk repairs.

Southern Consultants will also help the city advertise for bids and ensure Jackson is complying with all federal rules related to the project.

“We have been given the authorization to advertise,” said City Engineer Charles Williams. “That will probably come in January.”

“It is needed.”

Once a firm is chosen, construction will take 145 working days and will be done under traffic.

About 15,000 vehicles travel that section of roadway each day, according to traffic volume counts provided by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Between McDowell and I-20, the road is four lanes, with some turn lanes at major intersections.

The project is being funded through a $2,449,149 grant awarded through the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

If bids come in under that amount, any leftover dollars will go toward covering engineering fees. Otherwise, engineering costs will be paid for out of city revenue, Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

