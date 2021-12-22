Doctors discuss what they’re seeing as omicron becomes dominant variant nationwide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We’re getting an updated check on what’s happening with COVID and the omicron variant here in Mississippi. I checked in with doctors at a few hospitals to find out what they’ve noticed so far.

Nationally, omicron quickly became the predominant COVID variant, accounting for 73% of new infections last week. But Mississippi is only reporting two confirmed cases of omicron. What gives? Well, remember that sequencing isn’t done on every testing sample.

“I think that you know, when you see two cases in a screening situation, they’re probably 100 cases in the community,” explained Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Health Care Medical Director for Infectious Disease. “And that probably gives us about a week or two until it’s really taking over large numbers.”

Dr. Steve Threlkeld says the jury’s still out about how severe omicron will be.

“People need to also remember the calculus that if you have something that’s three times as contagious, but only half as deadly, guess what, that still doesn’t work out?” said Threlkeld. “Well, it’s still more hospitalizations than the predecessor.”

So, what about the spread we’re seeing in other states?

“I still have that uneasy feeling every day about what’s fixing to happen,” noted Dr. Dwight Keady, Neshoba General Hospital Chief of Staff.

Neshoba General says it has already seen a change.

“We’re already, you know, in the emergency room in the clinic. We have COVID cases now every day, whereas we had a slight lull after September,” noted Keady. “But, you know, we’re hospitalized and patients with COVID every day now.”

St. Dominic has seen its COVID patients stay relatively low. But that’s not been the case in their affiliated clinics.

“A significant increase in (the) number of testing and in positive results,” said Dr. Teri Dyess, St. Dominic Director of Hospital Medicine, Co-Chief Medical Officer. “The thing is, they’re more like a cold. So most of these people are vaccinated, thankfully, and very mild results. But I think just with the nationwide news out there, that people are going to get tested.”

All of these doctors say not to get hung up on which variant is spreading is important. Instead, remember the basics of reducing the spread: vaccinations, masking, hand-washing, and social distancing.

“We know how to do this,” added Dyess. “This isn’t our first time.”

