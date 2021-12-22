City of Jackson, activist groups pen open letter asking legislature to back equal pay for women

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is joining a coalition of activists groups in calling on the Mississippi Legislature to pass an equal pay law for women.

A copy of the open letter was posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday.

The letter is calling on lawmakers to approve an equal pay protection law to help make working women in the state more economically secure.

“Without equal pay protection, the women of our state face persistent poverty and live under perpetual financial trauma,” the letter states. “Without support, women are forced to balance the duress they face in unprotected jobs with the need to provide for the basic needs of a family, including childcare, housing, healthcare, and transportation.”

The letter goes on to state that 49 percent of the state’s workforce are women, but comprise nearly two-thirds of workers being paid minimum wage. Also, more than 70 percent of those women work in tipped jobs, and more than 70 percent earn less than $11.50 an hour.

The groups go on to say that passing an equal pay law would give working women a pathway out of poverty and add $4.15 billion to the state’s economy.

Provisions of the measure would mandate women receive equal pay for equal work, prevent employers from retaliating against employees for discussing pay with co-workers, and would allow women to recover compensatory and punitive damages they experience from pay discrimination.

“Mississippi’s women are economic drivers for their families and the broader Mississippi economy,” they wrote. “Equal pay protection would benefit the whole of Mississippi.”

The letter was penned by the Mississippi Women’s Economic Security Coalition, which includes several partner organizations, like the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, Women for Progress, the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence and ACLU of Mississippi.

