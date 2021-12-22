City council approves fund transfer to pay utilities for Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city council members approved transferring approximately $25,000 for the city’s zoo during a special meeting Tuesday, money that will go toward power, gas, water and other utilities there.

The transfer of funds comes from positions the city has yet to fill, council documents show, though the records do not reveal which positions were specifically involved.

City Council President Virgi Lindsay said the last-minute request to fulfill utility payments comes from what Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba called a “bookkeeping error” Monday during a council work session.

“The money had just been put where it wasn’t supposed to be put in, you know, as a bookkeeping category in the budget. ‘We’re correcting a bookkeeping error’ is what he told me. But of course, I really think this does beg some more serious questions about the state of the zoo,” Lindsay said.

The transfer includes payments for electrical/lighting ($8,000), water ($5,000) and gas ($2,000), as well as nearly ten thousand dollars for maintenance expenses that weren’t itemized.

The council’s action comes eight months after negotiations failed between the mayor’s administration and ZooOceanarium, a Dubia-based company selected to manage the zoo.

At the time, Lumumba said another request for proposals would be put forth to find another management company, with the city’s parks and recreation department running the facility in the meantime.

So far, council members say they haven’t seen any request.

“I have no knowledge of where that might be,” Lindsay said.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said he didn’t know the status of the RFP at this point.

“I do know that, right now, we’re doing all we can in the city to maintain the zoo. And hopefully, we’ll be receiving the plans soon to how we can move forward with it,” Banks said.

In the meantime, council members have asked Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris to give them monthly updates on expenses and revenue so they don’t get caught off guard by any future surprises.

Harris told council members Monday that the zoo has already made 20 percent of its expected annual revenue this fall, which is typically a slow season.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.