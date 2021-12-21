WLBT’s things to know 12/21/21: Reeves gifts state officers | Non-profit cheers seniors | Salvation Army’s wish | High-school basketball coach arrested for sexual misconduct

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Salvation Army asks public for help to reach Christmas goal

A boy drops in change for The Salvation Army during bell ringing season. (ky3)

The Salvation Army is still short of its $350,000 Red Kettle goal this holiday season. They’re requesting the public’s help to reach that goal by Christmas Day. The charity needs your help to continue its mission of “Doing the Most Good”. When you’re out shopping, the charity is asking that you put some money in the red kettles. As of now, they have raised a little over $258,000 from the kettle bell-ringing since November. This is the largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

2. Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers

Around 1,750 law enforcement officers in the state are getting a thank you for taking the risks through serving amidst COVID in the form of a $1,000 hazard paycheck. “They didn’t have the option of telework,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “They couldn’t work from home on a laptop. No. Instead, they’ve done what they always do. They get up every day, to protect and serve our communities with honor day in and day out. They put their own health on the line to keep us safe.” It turns out Reeves had not completely used all of the discretionary CARES Act funds his office was allocated.

3. Non-profit agency brings Christmas to seniors living alone

Living alone can be especially difficult during the holiday. For the elderly without family or loved ones, isolation can take its toll. One Jackson non-profit agency is making sure residents of two assisted living facilities are not forgotten this Christmas. “We’re gonna dress up in costumes, and we’re gonna go door to door with their presents,” said Lauren Ladner with the Good Samaritan Center. The Director of Volunteers is one of Santa’s helpers at the center sorting, labeling, and bagging gifts for seniors who live alone. Last year the non-profit added the elderly to their Christmas donations.

4. Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Police in Belzoni arrested a coach at Humphreys County High School for sexual contact with more than one female student. As a result, BPD is investigating sexual contact between the Humphreys County Schools basketball coaching staff and more than one female student. Detectives opened the investigation after they say a student came forward with allegations about basketball staff members. “At this time one staff member is in custody on an investigative hold with the Belzoni Police Department,” a press release read. If you or someone you know at this school has been affected, police are urging you to call Captain Dexter McPherson at (662) 247-2182. Humphreys County High School is a part of the Mississippi Achievement School District, formed two years ago when the state board of education took over two failing school districts.

