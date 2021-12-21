Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tony’s Tamales to invest $690K in production facility in Flora, create jobs

Tony’s Tamales to open production facility in Flora, creating jobs, $690K investment
Tony’s Tamales to open production facility in Flora, creating jobs, $690K investment(Tony's Tamales)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love Tony’s Tamales, you can now get more of them!

The company announced Tuesday it’s creating a production facility in Flora.

It’s a $690,000 corporate investment the company says will create 30 jobs.

“The town of Flora is excited to welcome Tony’s Tamales to our industrial park. Homegrown businesses like these are a natural fit to the community of Flora, and we are grateful for their investment in our community,” Flora Mayor Les Childress said.

Governor Tate Reeves also talked about the notoriety this will bring to the state’s southern traditions.

“Tony’s Tamales is another prime example of a Mississippi-grown company finding success nationally. With this expansion, Americans across the country will be able to experience a Mississippi culinary tradition,” Reeves said.

Tony’s Tamales owner, Robert Mosley, is a Mississippi Delta native who started serving his tamales in a Jackson restaurant in 1982.

In 1984, Tony’s added Tamale Wholesales to its operation and began supplying tamales to various restaurants throughout the Jackson metropolitan area.

Today, the company sells to retailers nationwide, and the expansion means you’ll soon be able to pick up the tamales at two new locations - Whole Foods and Publix.

“Tony’s Tamales is proud to serve and share its family tradition, ‘A Taste of the Mississippi Delta!’” the company said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive

Latest News

Warming Trend Ahead Takes Highs Toward The Middle To Upper 70s by Christmas Eve, Day Ahead
First Alert Forecast: sun breaks late Tuesday; warming trend ahead
A Kosciusko police officer has received a letter of commendation for his bravery in the line of...
Kosciusko police officer saves dog from burning home
Kosciusko police officer saves dog from burning home
Kosciusko police officer saves dog from burning home
Jackson Police Department
Officials: Jackson police and firefighters could get premium pay early next year