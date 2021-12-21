Tony’s Tamales to invest $690K in production facility in Flora, create jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love Tony’s Tamales, you can now get more of them!

The company announced Tuesday it’s creating a production facility in Flora.

It’s a $690,000 corporate investment the company says will create 30 jobs.

“The town of Flora is excited to welcome Tony’s Tamales to our industrial park. Homegrown businesses like these are a natural fit to the community of Flora, and we are grateful for their investment in our community,” Flora Mayor Les Childress said.

Governor Tate Reeves also talked about the notoriety this will bring to the state’s southern traditions.

“Tony’s Tamales is another prime example of a Mississippi-grown company finding success nationally. With this expansion, Americans across the country will be able to experience a Mississippi culinary tradition,” Reeves said.

Tony’s Tamales owner, Robert Mosley, is a Mississippi Delta native who started serving his tamales in a Jackson restaurant in 1982.

In 1984, Tony’s added Tamale Wholesales to its operation and began supplying tamales to various restaurants throughout the Jackson metropolitan area.

Today, the company sells to retailers nationwide, and the expansion means you’ll soon be able to pick up the tamales at two new locations - Whole Foods and Publix.

“Tony’s Tamales is proud to serve and share its family tradition, ‘A Taste of the Mississippi Delta!’” the company said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.