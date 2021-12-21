Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Monday evening.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near 5th Street and 45th Avenue in about 7 p.m. MPD said 3-5 people were involved in the exchange of gunfire. One person was shot in the stomach. He went home and called 911 and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

At around 7:15, two other people arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. One person had a gunshot wound in the hand. The other person was shot in the chest. Officers said the vehicle they drove to the hospital had several bullet holes in it.

All three men are expected to recover from their injuries.

Meridian police said the shooting is believed to be gang related. Investigators said Monday night they were talking to a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, please call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

To clarify, we now know that there was one shooting in which three people were injured rather than two shootings we initially reported.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.