Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school

A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.(CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.

“This was not an approved lesson plan,” a member of D.C. Public Schools said.

The instructor at Watkins Elementary School assigned specific roles to students while in library class.

The Washington Post, which first reported the incident, said one student was cast as Adolf Hitler. Others were directed to dig mass graves and act as victims.

A parents said the students were told not to tell anyone about the reenactment.

“We sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers
WLBT’s things to know 12/21/21: Reeves’ gifts state officers | Non-profit cheers seniors | Salvation Army’s wish | High-school basketball coach arrested for sexual misconduct
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations
A boy drops in change for The Salvation Army during bell ringing season.
Salvation Army asks public for help to reach Christmas goal
Salvation Army asks public for help to reach Christmas goal
Salvation Army asks public for help to reach Christmas goal
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games