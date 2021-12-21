Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Salvation Army asks public for help to reach Christmas goal

By Ashley Garner
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is still short of its $350,000 Red Kettle goal this holiday season.  They’re requesting the public’s help to reach that goal by Christmas Day.

The charity needs your help to continue their mission of “Doing the Most Good”.

When you’re out shopping , the charity is asking that you put some money in the red kettles.

As of now they have raised a little over $258,000 from kettle bell ringing since November.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Money raised at the red kettles will be used throughout the year to help those in need of food, clothing, emergency and disaster assistance.

To help the Salvation Army reach their goal, simply donate in the Red Kettles at your local stores like Walmart, Kroger and Bass Pro Shops.

Or you can donate online, just log to our website for details.

