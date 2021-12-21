Project Safe Neighborhoods program aims to combat Warren County crime

WARREN COUNTY Miss. (WLBT) - A new development in the ongoing war to sweep drugs and violent crime off the streets.

Local law enforcement now teaming up with state and federal officials to combat crime.

Monday, the District Attorney’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vicksburg Police Department announced they are now joining forces with federal, state, and local agencies to better address the increase in crime in the area.

It is all part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, and they hope it will make a difference in the area.

“We are going to use any tool or asset available to us to get the bad guy off the streets,” Warren County District Attorney Ricky Smith said.

Smith is eager to begin this law enforcement partnership. The program is part of a nationwide initiative that aims to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop a comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence.

The program also aims to increase prosecution of violent organizations, heighten enforcement of all federal laws, and renew aggressive enforcement of federal firearms laws.

“When crime does occur, it needs to be investigated effectively and proficiently and it needs to be prosecuted. This partnership will allow the District Attorneys’ office and the United States Attorneys’ Office to look at every case that involves violence, that involves a firearm, drug dealing, and they will decide which venue will have the greatest positive impact on this community,” said Sheriff Martin Pace said.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi were also on hand to discuss the benefits of the initiative .

“We will meet with the District Attorney’s office to discuss what cases will have the greatest affect, the greatest positive affect on the city and the county for either the state or through the U.S. Attorney’s office to prosecute,” said Darren J. LaMarca, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

“It is imperative that we leverage and investigative, as well as prosecute, resources and abilities to mitigate and resolve violent crime throughout the state to ensure that the public can remain safe and feel that they can be out in the community and enjoy the community. This is a great example of that, and you will see more to come,” said Jermicha Fomby, Special Agent in Charge of Jackson Field Office.

