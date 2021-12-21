‘Plan your gatherings wisely,’ MSDH says amid rising COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID cases and hospitalizations pick back up, the Mississippi State Department of Health encourages you to keep holiday gatherings small again this year.

Cases and hospitalizations have been “significantly higher” over the past seven days.

MSDH reported 4,370 new cases and 47 new deaths last week between December 14 and 3 p.m. on December 20.

That’s compared to 3,121 new cases and 34 new deaths the prior week.

The state health department also reported 265 new hospitalizations over the last seven days compared to 235 the week before.

“Upcoming holiday gatherings will create conditions for rapid COVID-19 transmission. This is an important time to take special care of your health and the health of others,” MSDH said in a statement.

“Plan your gatherings wisely, keep them small when you can, and gather outdoors as much as possible. Precautions taken now can control the rising trend of infections.”

All Mississippians who are five or older are now eligible for vaccination.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic near you.

Click here to see where you can get a booster shot at county health departments or a local vaccination provider.

If you are homebound, you can get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending an e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov.

