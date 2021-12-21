Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Plan your gatherings wisely,’ MSDH says amid rising COVID cases

Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations
Heath Officials Offer Holiday Gathering Recommendations(MGN)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID cases and hospitalizations pick back up, the Mississippi State Department of Health encourages you to keep holiday gatherings small again this year.

Cases and hospitalizations have been “significantly higher” over the past seven days.

MSDH reported 4,370 new cases and 47 new deaths last week between December 14 and 3 p.m. on December 20.

That’s compared to 3,121 new cases and 34 new deaths the prior week.

The state health department also reported 265 new hospitalizations over the last seven days compared to 235 the week before.

“Upcoming holiday gatherings will create conditions for rapid COVID-19 transmission. This is an important time to take special care of your health and the health of others,” MSDH said in a statement.

“Plan your gatherings wisely, keep them small when you can, and gather outdoors as much as possible. Precautions taken now can control the rising trend of infections.”

All Mississippians who are five or older are now eligible for vaccination.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic near you.

Click here to see where you can get a booster shot at county health departments or a local vaccination provider.

If you are homebound, you can get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending an e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
Police: 2 rookie JPD officers arrested after being found with marijuana at Flowood park
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD investigating deadly shooting on Springdale Drive

Latest News

Jackson City Council
Jackson prepared to spend $530K over the next two years to fight lead exposure lawsuits
The scene in Yazoo City
3 wounded in shooting in Yazoo City
National statistics say more than 109 million people will be traveling over the holidays more...
More travelers, new nursing station at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children