Officials: Jackson police and firefighters could get premium pay early next year

Jackson Police Department
(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s police and firefighters could get the long-promised premium pay early next year, according to city officials.

Chief of Staff Safiya Omari told the city council Tuesday that the administration is expected to bring a resolution to the council by January 4 to allow the council to approve the payments.

“I forwarded the ordinance to Ms. Martin yesterday or early this morning, but it’s under legal review,” she said. “It should be on the January 4 agenda, for the council to approve, then we can move forward with making payments.”

The news comes months after the council approved giving police and firefighters pay raises using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The funds will have to be given to officers as “premium pay,” and cannot technically be called pay raises. The money also has to be paid in relation to COVID-19 relief. If the funds are not used properly, the city could be forced to repay the money.

“It’s very important we do it properly and we are able to document the relationship of the payments to COVID-19,” Omari said.

The council approved hiring James & Associates in October to help the city administer the funds properly.

“We have been working with Mr. Tyrone James to figure out how we can provide the premium pay within the guidelines of the interim final rule,” Omari said. “We think we have a solution, which involves the council passing a resolution to authorize the premium pay.”

As part of this year’s budget, the council approved setting aside $5.7 million in ARPA money to increase salaries for veteran police and firefighters. However, the city has been slow on implementing those raises because the raises are technically not allowed under ARPA guidelines.

However, ARPA does allow for personnel to be paid “premium pay,” as long as the pay is for COVID-related work.

