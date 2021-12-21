Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts

Shanynthia Gardner
Shanynthia Gardner(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who has been behind bars for five years is now preparing to be sentenced after facing a trial regarding the fatal stabbing of four of her children.

Shanynthia Gardner was found guilty Tuesday on 20 counts including charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Investigators say, Gardner, age 29 at the time, stabbed four of her children to death. Their ages ranged from six months to four years old. Her oldest son, who was seven years old, was the only child to live after he escaped during the incident.

Gardner is expected to be sentenced in early 2022.

