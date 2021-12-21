Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOC inmate death under investigation

Netting surrounds the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County (Photo source:...
Netting surrounds the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County (Photo source: MDOC)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Coroner’s office recovered the body of an inmate from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Saturday night.

Coroner David Ruth confirmed the body of Ronnie Graham was recovered from the prison and his death is under investigation by Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators and his office, along with the State Medical Examiners office.

There is no word yet on the cause of Graham’s death.

