Madison County Board of Supervisors votes to hold public hearing on redistricting next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the fastest-growing counties in the state will soon redraw its district lines.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday night to hold a public hearing solely focused on redistricting at the end of January.

That was welcome news to many residents at the board’s meeting.

“We want it to be done fairly, and not one thing for one district and something else for another district,” Madison County Republican Party Chairman Renee Lambert said.

Redistricting happens every decade based on the latest Census numbers, meaning the way district lines are redrawn are how they will remain for the next 10 years.

“It’s really one of the most, if not the most important thing, [supervisors] will do this year,” Business League and Foundation Government Affairs Chairman Phil Buffington said. “We feel like the citizens have a right to have their voice heard.”

Buffington said the board’s decision to hold a public hearing on redistricting later next month shows how significant of a task it is.

“It’s the supervisor districts; it’s the election commissioner districts. The school board will be redistricting - there are multiple processes going on,” he said.

Madison County resident David Bishop said the process is even more significant given the fact that Madison County incorporated the City of Gluckstadt over the summer and has seen rapid growth in general.

“It’s very important that we make sure that this is done in a fair manner and an equitable manner so that we can thrive in Madison County,” Bishop said.

The redistricting public hearing will take place on January 25th at 6 p.m. in the supervisors’ board room.

